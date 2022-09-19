London prepares for state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II | News

Thousands of British police, soldiers and officials on Sunday made final preparations for tomorrow’s state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, which promises a stunning display of national mourning and will be the biggest gathering of world leaders in years.

Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will be held on September 19

Law enforcement officials are bracing for unprecedented security measures at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, with British authorities expecting 750,000 to a million people to flock to London wishing to see her off on her last trip.

“I don’t think the capital has ever experienced anything like this. The security measures are like we’re running a marathon, a Notting Hill carnival, royal weddings and the Olympics at the same time,” said London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

According to Bob Broadhurst, who was in charge of securing the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton and the 2012 Olympics, “there are a lot of complexities involved in a funeral because the royal family wants to be close to their subjects, so the people responsible of security are absolutely incredible tasks.

“This is the biggest operation ever carried out by the British police,” says Simon Morgan, who was in charge of protecting the royal family in the past.

Some 2,300 police officers will guard the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II on her last journey tomorrow, Monday, from Westminster Abbey, where her state funeral will be held, to Windsor Castle, where she will be buried in St. George’s Chapel .

More than 500 heads of state and dignitaries from around the world attend the state funeral in London on Monday for Queen Elizabeth II, who died at the age of 96 after more than seven decades as sovereign of the United Kingdom.

It is the largest event with foreign leaders that the British Foreign Office has coordinated in modern times.

Since September 14, the coffin with the body of Elizabeth II has been placed for the farewell in Westminster Hall. During this time, thousands of Britons and foreigners paid tribute to her memory. They had to stand in long queues for several hours.

The queen died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8 at the age of 96. Her eldest son, Charles III, became the new British monarch.

