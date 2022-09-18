Scholz spoke about the importance of dialogue with Russia

BERLIN, September 18 – RIA Novosti. Despite the polarity of opinions, it is necessary to continue dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in an interview with Deutschlandfunk.

“The tone (of the conversation. – Approx. ed.) always remains friendly, despite the different and sometimes very different views on the issue, which were clearly stated, including on my part. I think it is important that we have a conversation, but part process is also not to have any illusions,” the politician said.

As a result of a recent conversation with Putin, the German chancellor noted some “progress”, but at the same time said that he did not see Russia’s readiness for negotiations.

An hour and a half telephone conversation between the leaders of Russia and Germany took place on September 13. Putin drew Scholz’s attention to flagrant violations of international humanitarian law and the ongoing shelling of the cities of Donbass from Kyiv, because of which the civilian population is dying and civilian infrastructure is being destroyed. Answering the chancellor’s question about the detention of prisoners of war, he stressed that Russia, unlike Ukraine, provides the International Committee of the Red Cross with access to them.

Since February 24, a military special operation has been underway to denazify and demilitarize Ukraine. Vladimir Putin called its task “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.” According to the president, the ultimate goal is the liberation of Donbass and the creation of conditions that guarantee the security of Russia itself.