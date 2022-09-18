Biden announced the stop of investments in China in case of support for Russia

WASHINGTON, September 18 – RIA Novosti. US President Joe Biden said in an interview with CBS that during one of his calls to Chinese President Xi Jinping, he told him about the risk of stopping “American and other” investments in China if Beijing violates sanctions against Russia.

“I called President Xi and said, ‘If you think the Americans and others will continue to invest in the Chinese economy while violating sanctions against Russia, then you are making a huge mistake,'” Biden said.

The head of the White House added that, according to his estimates, today there is no information about “supplies of weapons to Russia” from China.

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24. President Vladimir Putin called its goal “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.” For this, according to him, it is planned to carry out “demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine”, to bring to justice all war criminals responsible for “bloody crimes against civilians” in Donbass.

The West stepped up sanctions pressure on Russia over Ukraine, which led to higher prices for electricity, fuel and food in Europe and the United States. Russian President Vladimir Putin has previously stated that the policy of containment and weakening of Russia is a long-term strategy of the West, and sanctions have dealt a serious blow to the entire global economy. According to him, the main goal of the West is to worsen the lives of millions of people.