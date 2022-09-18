Pelosi called the US a friend of Armenia in the confrontation with Turkey, Yerevan said

YEREVAN, September 18 – RIA Novosti. The Cabinet of Ministers of Armenia stated that the Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, at a meeting in Yerevan with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, called the United States a friend of Armenia in supporting democracy and “opposing Turkey” in the Nagorno-Karabakh issue.

“Support for democracy in Armenia, a resolution recognizing the Armenian genocide, Turkey’s opposition to the issue of Nagorno-Karabakh – in these and all other respects, we are a friend of Armenia. We are here out of respect for your government,” Pelosi was quoted as saying by the press service.

It is noted that the interlocutors discussed a wide range of issues of the Armenian-American partnership and further development of cooperation in various directions. Pashinyan stressed that the Armenian government will continue consistent steps to strengthen democracy and develop democratic institutions. “The head of government highly appreciated US assistance in advancing the Armenian government’s busy reform agenda,” the cabinet said.

According to the press service, Pashinyan and Pelosi touched upon the hostilities of Armenia and Azerbaijan, discussed the issues of resolving the conflict, unblocking the transport infrastructure. “The Speaker of the House of Representatives of the US Congress assured that the American side will continue to actively contribute to the further expansion of bilateral multidisciplinary cooperation and (implementation) of programs aimed at developing democracy in Armenia,” the statement says.

At the end of September 2020, hostilities resumed in Nagorno-Karabakh, which became a continuation of a long-term conflict and led to civilian casualties. The parties made several attempts to conclude a truce, but the tripartite agreement reached on the night of November 10 was successful. With the mediation of Moscow, Azerbaijan and Armenia agreed to completely cease fire and exchange prisoners and the bodies of the dead. Yerevan also handed over to Baku the Kelbajar and Lachin regions, as well as part of the Aghdam region, which since 1994 have been under the control of the unrecognized NKR. In addition, Russian peacekeepers have been stationed in the region.

On Tuesday night, hostilities broke out on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the parties accuse each other of starting the aggravation. Yerevan stated that the Azerbaijani military shelled the territory of Armenia using artillery and drones. The areas on the border – Gegharkunik, Vayots Dzor, Syunik (connects Armenia with Iran) regions – were shelled. These territories have nothing to do with Karabakh. Baku stated that the Armenian military fired at the positions of the Azerbaijani troops on the border, there was a clash. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry accused Armenia of intending to disrupt the peace process. Both sides reported casualties among their military.

By morning, the parties agreed on a ceasefire. As the head of the international committee of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation, Grigory Karasin, told RIA Novosti, a truce on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan was achieved thanks to the efforts of Russia, including after a conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and the work of the Russian Foreign Ministry. According to the senator, there is a lot of work to be done, since Yerevan applied to the CSTO.

As CSTO press secretary Vladimir Zainetdinov said earlier, on September 13, an emergency meeting of the CSTO Permanent Council was held, which expressed extreme concern about the situation on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan and considered proposals for using the CSTO mechanisms for settlement. On Tuesday, the CSTO Collective Security Council reached an agreement to send a mission of the organization to Armenia, headed by the organization’s Secretary General Stanislav Zas.