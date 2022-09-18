Guadeloupe declares natural disaster due to hurricane

World

PARIS, September 18 – RIA Novosti. A natural disaster regime will be introduced in the French overseas department of Guadeloupe due to Hurricane Fiona, declared French President Emmanuel Macron.
“After Hurricane Fiona, my thoughts are on Guadeloupe … A natural disaster will be declared and funds will be allocated for assistance,” Macron said on Twitter.
In addition, the president noted that a representative of the government will go to the overseas department.
Earlier, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported that Tropical Storm Fiona, which formed in the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday, has intensified into a hurricane.
