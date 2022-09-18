The White House failed to explain the terms of the prisoner exchange with Russia

WASHINGTON, September 18 – RIA Novosti. The administration of US President Joe Biden was unable to The administration of US President Joe Biden was unable to explain to the relatives of Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan Russia’s demands for a prisoner exchange, CNN reports, citing Griner’s wife Cheryl.

“The Biden administration has failed to explain what Russia wants (for a prisoner exchange),” the wife quoted the TV channel as saying.

Biden on Friday received relatives of Whelan and Griner, who are serving their sentences in Russia, at the White House.

The US administration says it sent the Russian authorities a “serious” offer for a prisoner exchange, but did not receive consent to it. The deal, according to Washington’s plans, should lead to the return to their homeland of Griner, who was sentenced to nine years in prison for drug smuggling, and Whelan, who is serving a 16-year sentence for espionage.

What is offered to Russia in return, the American authorities do not specify. According to media reports, it is about the release of businessman Viktor Bout, who was convicted in the United States for preparing a conspiracy to kill Americans and material support for terrorism. The Russian insists on his innocence. The Kremlin, according to media reports, allegedly requested another compatriot in order to carry out an exchange according to the “two for two” parity formula.

In this regard, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called on his US colleague for “quiet diplomacy” rather than public discussion.