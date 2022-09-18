Guardian: Britain wants to replace Chinese institutions with teachers from Taiwan

MOSCOW, September 18 – RIA Novosti. The British authorities intend to gradually close the Chinese Confucius Institutes operating in the country and invite teachers from Taiwan for alternative programs for teaching Chinese, the Guardian newspaper reports.

According to the newspaper, there are currently 30 Confucius Institutes in Britain, which continue to teach the British the Chinese language and culture, despite the “disagreements” between the countries. At the same time, as the newspaper writes, until recently, the conservative British government “positively perceived the education program” supported by Beijing.

Now, the newspaper notes, due to the deterioration of relations between the countries, the British government is seeking to gradually close the Chinese Confucius Institutes. Instead, the authorities want to create alternative educational programs and invite teachers from Taiwan to teach Chinese.

It is noted that a group of cross-party MPs is already in talks with Taiwan.

Earlier, a study by the China Research Group showed that almost all of the UK government spending on teaching Chinese in schools is channeled through the Confucius Institutes. These costs are estimated to be at least £27 million (over $30 million) from 2015 to 2024. Now MPs are proposing to redirect funding to alternative programs, in particular, to joint programs with Taiwan.

The PRC does not recognize the sovereignty of Taiwan, considers it its province and categorically opposes its contacts with officials and military from other countries.

Official relations between the central government of the PRC and its island province were interrupted in 1949 after the Kuomintang forces led by Chiang Kai-shek, defeated in a civil war with the Communist Party of China, moved to Taiwan. Business and informal contacts between the island and mainland China resumed in the late 1980s. Since the early 1990s, the parties began to contact through non-governmental organizations – the Beijing Association for the Development of Relations across the Taiwan Strait and the Taipei Cross-Strait Exchange Foundation.