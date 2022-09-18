Five Syrian soldiers killed in an Israeli attack on Damascus | News

A new bombardment by Israel reported on Saturday against the airport and the south of the Syrian capital left at least five Syrian soldiers dead.

Syria denounces attack by Israeli forces on airport

The death toll was confirmed by the Syrian military authorities and media.

According to a military source cited by Syrian media, the attack was carried out from the northeast direction of Lake Tiberias, targeting the Damascus International Airport and some points south of Damascus.

In a statement, the local Defense Ministry said that Syrian air defenses managed to shoot down most of the missiles over the capital Damascus.

Since the outbreak of the conflict in Syria in 2011, Israel has frequently attacked military or civilian targets in the Arab country in order to stop the advance of the Syrian Army towards the hideouts of radical armed gangs supported by the US and its allies.

The Syrian government, headed by Bashar al-Assad, has repeatedly denounced that Israel’s aggression constitutes a clear violation of international resolutions, and has warned that it will respond appropriately and in due time to repeated Israeli military violations.





