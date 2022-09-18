Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan accuse each other of violating ceasefire | News

The Kyrgyz authorities denounced this Saturday the violation of the ceasefire by the Tajikistan forces despite having agreed to it the day before.

According to the Kyrgyz border service, they are already taking measures to stabilize the situation.

“In violation of previously reached agreements, the Tajik side started firing mortars at Paski Arik village in the Bakten region from 8:50 a.m. (local time),” they posted on social media.

fighting on the border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan

The parties agreed to a ceasefire starting at 07:00 Moscow time, but the skirmishes continue, although their intensity is decreasing. According to the latest data, 18 servicemen suffered from Kyrgyzstan.

For their part, the Tajiks accuse Kyrgyz soldiers of having fired on one of their border posts.

For now, it is known that 130,000 Kyrgyz were evacuated from the border strip, while 24 dead and some 100 wounded between civilians and soldiers due to enemy attacks are declared.

The leaders of both countries met this Friday in the Uzbek city of Samarkand, regarding the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

At least 11 people were injured in fresh clashes on Kyrgyzstan’s border with Tajikistan, the Kyrgyz Ministry of Health said. pic.twitter.com/L3PAKlWZ3d

The previous week they had another similar incident where 11 people were injured and some of them were not military.

Analysts point out that the main source of the conflicts is the absence of a properly defined border between the two countries along some 380 kilometers.





