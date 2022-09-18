Russian oil company Rosneft rejects takeover of its subsidiaries in Germany | News

The Russian oil company Rosneft described this Saturday as “illegal” the German government’s decision to take control of the company’s three refineries in the European country, alleging that it endangered the production of oil distilleries.

“This decision is illegal and, in essence, is an expropriation of patrimonial assets following the situation intentionally created by the relevant sanctions of the European Union and the actions of German and Polish regulators with the aim of seizing the assets,” the company said. Russian in a statement.

According to Rosneft, the German government has no legal basis to take control of the refineries, since the oil company has always complied with all the requirements and legal frameworks established by the government.

In addition, the company clarifies, German regulators have recognized on several occasions that Rosneft works in Germany in a transparent and open manner in the market, guaranteeing the supply of fuel to consumers.

“Despite the still difficult situation on the German energy market, Rosneft Deutschland continued to fulfill its obligation to supply oil products in full and negotiated the necessary new contracts to ensure security of supply, especially in the Berlin-Brandenburg region and in western Poland,” he explained.

For this reason, the company founded in 1993 did not rule out taking legal action against those responsible for this decision.

The Government of Germany announced this Friday that it has “taken control” of the German unit of the Russian oil company Rosneft, as well as its three refineries in the country, alleging that the production of oil distilleries was endangered by Russian ownership. of the company.





