Millions of Muslims from all over the world have commemorated in Arbain the religious rite that marks the end of the 40 days of mourning for the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (peace be upon him), the third Imam of the Shiites.

Iraqis and visitors of various Arab and non-Arab nationalities relive the narrative in the city where Imam Hussein, grandson of the Prophet Muhammad, was martyred some 1,400 years ago in Karbala, the high point of the Shiite calendar.

The streets of Karbala were packed with visitors, estimated at 20 million, marking the occasion on the way to Imam Hussein’s holy shrine.

In a statement on the occasion, Iraqi President Barham Salih noted that Imam Hussein’s uprising was and will continue to be a revolt for freedom and justice in the face of injustice and tyranny.

The revolution of reform and change in the face of injustice and tyranny is inevitable, no matter how high the cost, he said.

After two years of restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, 20 million Shiites were allowed to travel this year to Karbala, where Imam Hussein and his brother Abbas are buried.

The biggest media boycott in the world is happening these days,and it is about Arbain,because Arbain proves in just a period of two weeks that Islam is a civilized religion and that the events that revolve around it are at the level of civilized movement.

For a few days, Muslims from various countries, such as Iran, Bahrain, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, have been walking towards the Iraqi city of Karbala to commemorate the Arbain.

Pilgrims dressed in black have gathered in Karbala to finish a walk that began almost a week ago in the holy city of Najaf, where the mausoleum of Imam Ali – father of Imam Hussein and the first imam of Shiite Muslims – is located. traversing a route of almost 80 kilometers on foot.

Men, women, children and the elderly, even people with wheelchairs, come to the event to pay tribute and renew their loyalty to Imam Hussein and his sacrifices in the fight against injustice, who is the icon of all times in the fight against injustice. against tyranny, oppression and despotism.

Over the past two weeks, to ensure the safety of visitors, the Iraqi authorities have deployed tens of thousands of army, police and security forces, as well as army helicopters.

Iraqi ministries and authorities have also secured thousands of cars, buses and coaches, as well as operating several trains to facilitate the transportation of visitors.

Imam Hussein and his 72 companions were martyred at the Battle of Karbala in southern Iraq in 680 AD. C., after a valiant fight for justice against the much larger army of the Umayyad Caliph Yazid I.





