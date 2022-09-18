teleSUR correspondent Alejandro Kirk injured in Donetsk | News

TeleSUR correspondent in Donetsk, Alejandro Kirk, was injured while covering the conflict in eastern Ukraine, but is out of danger according to the medical report.

Russia thwarts attack by Ukrainian troops in Kherson

According to the journalist, a group of communicators, including Kirk, was in the city of Donetsk when he was hit by shrapnel during an offensive by kyiv in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic.

“Currently his condition is stable thanks to the timely care of Donbas doctors,” said the same journalist in recorded audio in which he describes his situation.

The incident took place specifically in the Voroshilovsky district, located in the center of Donetsk.

In a teleSUR communication regarding what happened to the journalist and documentary filmmaker, it was specified that Kirk’s condition is stable thanks to the timely care of Donbas doctors.

The president of teleSUR, Patricia Villegas, remains in communication with Kirk and reiterated the numerous calls from global organizations, for the work of the media to be respected and the integrity of the reporters to be guaranteed. “We appreciate the medical care he is receiving and hope for his speedy recovery,” the text reads.

The communication of the multimedia platform stated: “teleSUR reaffirms its commitment to telling the truth of what is happening in Donbas and in the rest of the world. Saying what the hegemonic media is silent. We will continue to report.”

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



