At least 21 dead, including 19 children, left by accident in South Africa | News

At least 21 people, including 19 children, were killed in an accident in the eastern South African province of KwaZulu-Natal, news portal News24 reported on Saturday, citing emergency services.

“The fatal injuries include two adults and 19 children between the ages of five and 12,” said KwaZulu-Natal Emergency Medical Services (EMS) spokesman Robert McKenzie-Natal.

A minibus with primary school students on board collided with a delivery truck on Friday afternoon.

Sipho Hlomuka, a member of the KwaZulu-Natal Transport Executive Council, said the province was saddened by the accident.

“It was a head-on collision and there were some people trapped in the pickup. We are of the firm opinion that such accidents are the result of driver behavior,” Hlomuka said after receiving an update from police.

The premier’s office of the KwaZulu-Natal provincial government said in a statement that an investigation into “the cause of this traumatic accident” has been launched.

