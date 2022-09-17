Japan warns about the passage of a great typhoon in Okinawa and Kagoshima | News

Japan’s weather agency on Saturday issued a special warning for Kagoshima prefecture and Okinawa in the country’s southwest as an “unprecedented” storm was approaching.

Powerful Typhoon Nanmadol could make landfall in Kagoshima and bring record rainfall to the prefecture and nearby areas, and the agency is calling for extra vigilance as violent winds and high waves are expected, possibly triggering landslides and flooding.

The agency’s director of forecasts, Ryuta Kurora, warned at a press conference that Nanmadol has intensified since Friday and that it is a “dangerous typhoon like we have never seen before.”

Nanmadol was at midnight today (3:00 p.m. GMT) about 300 kilometers southeast of the Amami Islands, in the southwest of the country, dragging maximum wind gusts of about 270 kilometers per hour.

It is the first time that the agency has activated an alert of this type for one of the four main islands of the archipelago.

The typhoon, packing winds of up to 198 km/h with maximum gusts of 270 km/h, is forecast to bring heavy rain to various parts of Japan over the three-day weekend through Monday.

Super Typhoon Nanmadol – known as Typhoon no. 14 in Japan – is projected to make landfall in Kyushu in the coming day. The typhoon has the possibility of being one of the strongest recorded storms to ever reach mainland Japan. Be careful out there!

The agency said southern Kyushu could receive up to 500 millimeters of rain in the 24 hours until 6 a.m. Sunday, while Shikoku and Tokai regions in western and central Japan could receive up to 300 millimeters of rain.

Some train operators and retail chains have already decided to suspend part of their services in the Kyushu region on Sunday.

The agency believes that Nanmadol, the fourteenth typhoon of the current season in the Pacific, may change its path to the northeast and then pass over the island of Honshu, the country’s main one.





