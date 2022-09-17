Lukashenko said that Belarusians will protect their national borders

MINSK, September 17 – RIA Novosti. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said that Belarusians today are able to protect and maintain their national borders.

“Today we will not only defend the defense of our primordial national borders, we will hold them,” Lukashenka said, speaking at a patriotic forum dedicated to the Day of National Unity in Belarus.

Yesterday, 18:50 Lukashenko spoke about the attempts of the West to overthrow the government in Belarus

According to him, in the current geopolitical frenzy, the Belarusians will have to prove their national maturity and readiness to respond with a united front to the geopolitical challenges of the 21st century more than once.

“One thing is invariable: we live on our own land. This is our land from those ancient times. It is unshakable. And we will not give this land to anyone,” Lukashenka stressed. He urged the Belarusians to remember the historical lessons that if the inhabitants of the republic value the land they live on, keep sovereignty on it, then the country “will not be cut” by external forces.

“Personal aside! Only the people, only the state!” Lukashenka urged.

As Lukashenka noted, Belarusians cannot influence the fact that “Belarus is at the crossroads of geopolitical interests of the world ‘s leading powers.” “Here, if you look into the past, and in the future I see it, the epicenter of all events, here the interests of the largest states clashed, and we sometimes found ourselves in a situation of not our own actions and war … But it is in our power today to draw conclusions from the events of the past, to resist and preserve itself as a sovereign state,” he stressed.

Yesterday, 18:29 US pushes Europe into military confrontation with Russia, Lukashenko says

The President stated that in the Belarusian lands at different times “there were dismantlings of major world players.” “Well, what about us, what do we have to do with it? So this is the main lesson for everyone. For us, who live on the territory of Belarus. For pro-government and not. For oppositionists and fugitives. We must remember: if we do not take our heads in our hands, then In this current redistribution of the world , we will again find ourselves in this terrible political and economic mess,” Lukashenka said.

According to him, the Belarusians “should die”, but save the Belarusian land for their children. “Otherwise, we will again hunchback under the whip for centuries. Until the situation develops – if it develops – that we will become independent again. That’s the moment. And there is one lesson: we will not be pushed to the left, then to the right, then from the East to West, divide and cut, if we live on our land, we value it, we will not give it to anyone and we will sacredly keep our sovereignty over this territory,” the president stated.

Belarus is celebrating National Unity Day for the second time. In June 2021, the President of Belarus signed a decree on the establishment of the national holiday of National Unity Day on September 17. The date of the holiday is associated with the entry of Soviet troops in 1939 into the territory of Western Belarus, which at that time was part of Poland as a result of the Riga Peace Treaty, and the unification of Belarusian territory.