Tajikistan accuses Kyrgyzstan of shelling a village

DUSHANBE, September 17 – RIA Novosti, Lidia Isamova. The border troops of the State Committee for National Security (GKNB) of Tajikistan informed that the Kyrgyz military fired from the “Grad” at the village of Toivaroni, Lakhsh district in the east of the country, four residents were injured, five houses were destroyed.

“The armed forces of Kyrgyzstan violated the conditions and requirements of the declared ceasefire and on September 17, 2022 at 11.50 … From the position of the Dzhonoloy district of the city of Osh, they opened fire from Grad military equipment at the houses of the residents of the village of Toivaroni, Lakhsh district of Tajikistan, injuring four residents and destroying five houses” – told RIA Novosti in the press service of the border troops.

At 14.30 local time (12.30 Moscow time) on Saturday, a meeting was held between representatives of the border departments of the two countries, at which the parties agreed on a ceasefire and normalization of the situation. “But at 17.20 and again at 18.10, the border guards of Kyrgyzstan, in violation of the agreement, opened fire from all types of heavy small arms, Grad group and military equipment at the settlements of the Lakhsh region of Tajikistan,” the press service said.

At 19.00 on Saturday, the parties reached an agreement on another ceasefire, but the situation on the state border of Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan in this region remains difficult.

Large-scale clashes on the border of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan began on Friday morning. The parties accused each other of shelling. Fierce fighting between the military of the two countries lasted all day along almost the entire perimeter of the border. A ceasefire was achieved only by nightfall. The Kyrgyz side reported 24 dead and more than 120 injured of its citizens as a result of clashes. On Saturday morning, intermittent clashes resumed. The parties accused each other of violating the ceasefire agreement.