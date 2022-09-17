World
Biden disappeared from the list of speakers on the first day of the UNGA
UN, September 17 – RIA Novosti. US President Joe Biden disappeared from the list of speakers on the first day of the week of the high-level session of the UN General Assembly (September 20), follows from the schedule of speeches on the website of the world organization.
By tradition, the President of the United States always spoke second of the heads of state on the first day of the general debate – immediately after the leader of Brazil.
Biden was listed next to the Brazilian leader on this year’s initial lists of speakers, but according to the program distributed on Saturday, the American president will not speak on September 20.
Earlier it became known that Biden flew to the UK on Saturday for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.
