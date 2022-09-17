The Ministry of Defense did not record violations in the area of ​​responsibility in Karabakh

MOSCOW, September 17 – RIA Novosti. Violations of the ceasefire regime in the zone of responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh were not recorded during the day, according to the bulletin of the Russian Defense Ministry on the activities of Russian peacekeepers.

“No violations were recorded in the zone of responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping contingent,” the report says.

It is specified that at 30 observation posts, Russian peacekeepers are monitoring the situation around the clock and monitoring compliance with the ceasefire regime.

“Patrols were carried out along three routes in the Mardakert, Martuni and Lachin regions. Russian peacekeeping units escorted four automobile convoys of the Republic of Azerbaijan: one along the Shusha-Lachin route and one back; one along the Kubatly-Lachin route and one back,” the message added. .

At the end of September 2020, hostilities resumed in Nagorno-Karabakh, which became a continuation of a long-term conflict and led to civilian casualties. The parties made several attempts to conclude a truce, but the tripartite agreement reached on the night of November 10 was successful. With the mediation of Moscow, Azerbaijan and Armenia agreed to completely cease fire and exchange prisoners and the bodies of the dead. Yerevan also handed over to Baku the Kelbajar and Lachin regions, as well as part of the Aghdam region, which since 1994 have been under the control of the unrecognized NKR. In addition, Russian peacekeepers have been stationed in the region.