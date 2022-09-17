Kyrgyzstan accuses Tajikistan of blowing up bridge

BISHKEK, September 17 – RIA Novosti. During the conflict on the border, the Tajik military blew up a 36-meter bridge in Kyrgyzstan, RIA Novosti was told in the press service of the Kyrgyz Ministry of Transport and Communications.

“At the seventh kilometer of the Kok-Tash-Aksai-Tamdyk highway, on the section of the Dacha-Chaykhana road, the Tajik military blew up a 36-meter bridge installed on the Ak-Suu River,” a representative of the Kyrgyz ministry said.

According to him, due to the sudden start of hostilities from the neighboring state on the border sections of the border of the Batken region, road construction equipment remained in the conflict zone during repair, restoration and construction work: a loader, an excavator, a bulldozer and several cars.

“At the moment, due to the extremely tense situation … it is not possible to rescue or receive any information about the condition of the abandoned equipment. As soon as possible, it will be reported additionally in the working order,” the ministry said.

Large-scale clashes on the border of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan began on Friday morning. The parties accused each other of shelling. Fierce fighting between the military of the two countries lasted all day along almost the entire perimeter of the border. A ceasefire was achieved only by nightfall. The Kyrgyz side reported 24 dead and more than 120 injured of its citizens as a result of clashes.

On Saturday morning, intermittent clashes resumed. The parties accused each other of violating the ceasefire agreement.