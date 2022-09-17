MOSCOW, September 17 – RIA Novosti. Kyiv, agreeing to Western aid under lend-lease, threatened its own sovereignty and may be forced to pay for it with territories, placing them at the disposal of the United States and NATO, columnist Pablo Leal said in an article for the Spanish edition of Rebelion.

“To cover the exorbitantly huge debt, Ukrainian politicians will be required to provide the territory of the country at the disposal of American and NATO troops. The United States and the North Atlantic Alliance intend to build dozens of military bases on it, as was already the case in Germany after World War II, and rent them out at an extremely unfavorable conditions,” the author suggested.

Leal stated that Kyiv is digging a hole for itself and risks the future by deciding to submit to Western states. The United States and NATO countries, according to the journalist, are persistently imposing weapons on Ukraine in order to force it to maintain and modernize them in the future, thereby siphoning funds from its budget in favor of its own military-industrial complex.

“Kyiv will become Washington’s main cover in Europe and a tool for promoting the interests of American lobbies from the energy and military-industrial sectors,” he concluded.

Against the backdrop of a Russian special military operation, the United States and its NATO allies continue to pump weapons into Ukraine. President Joe Biden signed the law on Lend-Lease, tens of billions of dollars are allocated for military assistance to Kyiv. Moscow, for its part, has repeatedly said that the supply of Western weapons only prolongs the conflict, and the transport of weapons becomes a legitimate target for the Russian army.

