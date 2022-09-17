Russia and China deepen cooperative relations | News

The President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, held a meeting on Thursday at a trilateral meeting of the leaders of Moscow, Beijing, and Ulaanbaatar (Mongolia), within the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit. (SCO) in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

President Putin highlighted the strength of relations between Russia and China in the current context, where the United States (USA) and other Western powers seek at all costs to weaken this alliance.

“Russian-Chinese interstate interaction can be considered a model. The foreign policy tandem of Moscow and Beijing plays a key role in guaranteeing global and regional stability”, explained the Russian dignitary.

Contrary to Western propaganda, the Eurasian head of state stressed the role played by both countries in maintaining the global order.

“Together, we support the construction of a just, democratic and multipolar world order based on international norms and the central role of the United Nations, not on certain rules that someone has invented and is trying to impose on others without even explaining what they are about. deals,” said the president.

The leader pointed out that in recent times the constant attempts to create a unipolar world have taken on a tone that he called ugly and unacceptable for most countries.

��������China assures that it will continue to work with Russia to create a new international order.

“China is willing to work with Russia to create high-level cooperation, uphold common interests, and establish a more fair and reasonable international order.”

The head of the Russian Executive thanked China for its position on the Ukrainian crisis and added that Russia firmly respects the One China principle and therefore condemns US attempts to destabilize the situation in Taiwan.

Referring to relations between Beijing and Moscow specifically in economic matters, the dignitary celebrated the expansion and strengthening of ties and revealed that in the first seven months of the current year, trade between the two countries increased by 25 percent.

“I am convinced that by the end of the year we will reach new record levels and, in the short term, as agreed, we will take our annual trade to 200,000 million dollars or more,” he added.

�������� Xi Jinping believes that China and Russia should strengthen coordination in the SCO, BRICS and other multilateral mechanisms. Moscow and Beijing should work together to defend the interests of developing countries, the Chinese leader said.

Efforts for a multipolar world

In the face of continuous global changes and the efforts of the West to break global peace in order to establish a unilateral order, China is willing to work with Russia to fulfill its roles as world powers, said the Asian dignitary, Xi Jinping.

“In the face of ongoing global changes that have never been seen in history, we stand ready to work with our Russian colleagues to set an example of what a responsible global power is and take the lead in bringing the rapidly changing world on a path. of sustainable and positive development”, said Chinese President Xi Jinping at the meeting.

During the meeting with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, the Chinese president highlighted the fruitful strategic relationship between the two powers, which is growing and deepening.

The Chinese leader stressed that contacts in the most dissimilar areas of development are becoming much more frequent every day, from sports, agriculture, culture, trade, to coordination on the international stage to defend the basic norms of international relations. .

Likewise, President Xi pointed out that both nations need to strengthen coordination and collaboration in the framework of multilateral agreements such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA, for its acronym in English) and the BRICS.

In this way, the leader added, solidarity and mutual trust will be promoted in the various countries and cultures, as well as the more effective defense of regional interests and the common interests of each developing country and emerging market.

Lastly, the Chinese head of state showed his appreciation for the position held by Russia regarding the principle of one China, as well as emphasizing that Taiwan is the territory of this nation, therefore, Beijing is categorically opposed to the internal secessionist forces already the intervention of foreign forces in that territory.





