World

Ukrainian government confirms first case of monkeypox | News

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 16 mins ago
1 minute read

The Ukrainian Ministry of Health confirmed this Thursday the first case of monkeypox in the country, for which it urged to maintain biosecurity measures.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Offensive and counteroffensive in Ukraine

According to the health authorities, the contagion is from a resident who has not traveled abroad or had contact with other positive cases of the disease.

“The appearance of symptoms of the disease and the preliminary results of the collection of epidemiological anamnesis indicate that the patient was infected in one of the main cities of the country,” the entity said.

The Ministry of Health added that he is hospitalized in a medical institution, and so far he maintains a mild course of monkeypox.

Likewise, the health authority reported that of the symptoms of the disease, it only presents a high temperature and a rash on the body.

It is worth specifying that the health portfolio of the European country reiterated the population to comply with preventive measures, remembering that this disease spreads through physical contact, including with the rash, scabs or body fluids of an infected person.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

See this content by source




Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 16 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

How does the deterioration of the ozone layer affect flora and fauna? | News

2 hours ago

Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping chair the SCO summit in Uzbekistan | News

3 hours ago

SCO Summit in Uzbekistan concludes with signing of agreements | News

4 hours ago

Public carriers carry out an eight-hour strike in Italy | News

5 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.