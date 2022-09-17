Ukrainian government confirms first case of monkeypox | News

The Ukrainian Ministry of Health confirmed this Thursday the first case of monkeypox in the country, for which it urged to maintain biosecurity measures.

According to the health authorities, the contagion is from a resident who has not traveled abroad or had contact with other positive cases of the disease.

“The appearance of symptoms of the disease and the preliminary results of the collection of epidemiological anamnesis indicate that the patient was infected in one of the main cities of the country,” the entity said.

The Ministry of Health added that he is hospitalized in a medical institution, and so far he maintains a mild course of monkeypox.

Likewise, the health authority reported that of the symptoms of the disease, it only presents a high temperature and a rash on the body.

It is worth specifying that the health portfolio of the European country reiterated the population to comply with preventive measures, remembering that this disease spreads through physical contact, including with the rash, scabs or body fluids of an infected person.

