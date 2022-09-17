How does the deterioration of the ozone layer affect flora and fauna? | News

The International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer is commemorated this Thursday after the adoption on the same date but in 1987 of the Montreal Protocol on substances that deplete the ozone layer; however, the actions of human beings enhance its deterioration, affecting the life of animals and plants.

Thus, within the framework of the celebration of the 35th anniversary of the protocol’s approval, the United Nations Environment Program selected the Montreal Protocol@35 as its motto for 2022: Global cooperation to protect life on Earth.

The ozone layer is the protective mantle that extends through the stratosphere, acting as a filter for solar radiation and a shield for ultraviolet radiation, guaranteeing life on Earth; however, regardless of its indispensable function, humanity acts unfavorably when it comes to protecting this vital layer.

In this sense, in addition to determining the capacity of stratospheric ozone to influence the climate, its destruction impacts the life of animals and plants, a fundamental element to balance the amount of carbon dioxide present in the atmosphere.

According to studies by the University of Lancaster in the United Kingdom, the worsening of the hole in the ozone layer could burn the planet’s plants, for which the vegetation would present reduced photosynthesis, hindering its ability to absorb carbon from the atmosphere. .

“CO2 levels would be 30 percent higher and by the year 2100 forecasts of the temperature on Earth would have to add 0.85 ºC to their estimates,” explained the physical scientist at the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center. National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), Luke Oman.

As for the animal population, the terrestrial species will suffer from skin diseases caused by exposure to the sun; as well as damage to the immune system; while the marine fauna, the radiations will directly affect the phytoplankton in the oceans, reducing their population, which will unbalance the rest of the food chain.

How to protect the ozone layer?

Given such a worrying context, the Montreal Protocol seeks to protect the ozone layer through actions that control the total global production, the consumption of substances that deplete it, in order to eliminate them based on the progress of scientific knowledge and technological information.

Accordingly, the agreement calls for the control of at least 100 chemical substances in various categories, establishing a timetable for the gradual elimination of the production and consumption of those substances, with the goal of eventually eliminating them completely.

It is worth specifying that the international organization for the environment expects that by the year 2030, the ozone layer will recover completely in the northern hemisphere; while in the southern hemisphere it will be for 2050.

