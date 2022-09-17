Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping chair the SCO summit in Uzbekistan | News

The presidents of Russia, Vladimir Putin, and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, will preside over the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Uzbekistan on Friday.

Russia and China deepen cooperative ties

Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping met the day before in the Uzbek city of Samarkand, where they discussed bilateral and international issues such as the crisis in Ukraine and Taiwan.

During the meeting, the Chinese leader invited his Russian counterpart to jointly lead a changing world and defend the interests of developing countries.

The leaders summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization gets underground in the historic Silk Road city of Samarkand in Uzbekistan. #Iran‘s president had several bilateral meetings with his counterparts including presidents of Russia and China ahead of the summit. pic.twitter.com/FsGbjZ2oWZ

The SCO summit will conclude with the approval of a final declaration and the formalization of Iran’s entry into the organization, which Belarus also aspires to join.

After the meeting of the eight full members, the leaders of observer countries and countries associated with the SCO will be added, such as Türkiye, whose president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, personally traveled to Uzbekistan.

#BREAKING #PresidentXi Jinping: #China congratulate #Iran on becoming a full member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (#SCO), and stands ready for closer coordination and cooperation with Iran within the SCO framework.

Xi Jinping on Friday congratulated Iran on its upcoming accession as a full member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, during a meeting with his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi.

Xi stressed that his country supports Iran in safeguarding its sovereignty and national dignity, and is willing to work with Iran to uphold the principle of non-interference in internal affairs and safeguard the common interests of developing countries.





