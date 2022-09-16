SCO Summit in Uzbekistan concludes with signing of agreements | News

The twenty-second Summit of the Heads of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Uzbekistan celebrates its second and final day, with discussions that will focus on regional security, economic ties and the energy market.

Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping chair the SCO summit in Uzbekistan

According to the program of the meeting, the heads of the member states will take part in the first session this Friday, while the leaders of the SCO dialogue partners will address the second session.

For his part, Russian President Vladimir Putin advocated a multipolar world by expressing in his speech that “the growing role of new centers of power that cooperate with each other is increasingly clear, not on the basis of certain rules imposed from abroad.” .

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization today held a plenary session of its 22nd summit of heads of state. The president of Uzbekistan, the host country, announced that more than 40 agreements will be signed to strengthen cooperation between its eight members pic.twitter.com/c0nJryHTVg

Similarly, the head of the Kremlin assured that “fundamental transformations are taking place in world politics and economy and are irreversible” where he highlighted the increase in transactions in national currencies.

In turn, the president of China, Xi Jinping, rejected foreign interference in his speech when he pointed out that “it is important not to allow attempts by external forces to provoke color revolutions, while counteracting interference in internal affairs” .

In this sense, the head of state urged to work with unity in pursuit of security, the fight against terrorism, inclusive development, stability in the supply chain and to participate in the initiative of the Belt and the Silk Road with the national proposals from Asia.

On the other hand, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi expressed in his speech that “American unilateralism seeks to keep the countries of the world in a state of backwardness” for which he called on the SCO to direct measures against the hegemonist policies of the White House.

Likewise, Raisi stressed that “in recent years, our region has experienced foreign interference (…) The United States did not learn its lesson in Afghanistan, but instead seeks to destabilize the region.”

The Summit of the regional organization will end with the adoption of a final joint declaration, as well as the official entry of Iran as a full member, a status to which Belarus has expressed its willingness to adhere.





