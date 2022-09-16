Public carriers carry out an eight-hour strike in Italy | News

Public transport workers in Italy held an eight-hour strike on Friday to demand increased security after attacks perpetrated by some users against drivers, controllers, station managers, ferries and boats called vaporettos.

The president of the Italian Federation of Transport Workers (FILT), Renzo Varagnolo, pointed out that public carriers “work in a climate of fear and we feel alone and defenseless in the face of threats, offenses and physical violence that occur.”

As a result, several unions in the union began an eight-hour strike that ended at 4:30 p.m. (local time), which caused serious damage to the service after registering a adhesion of 90 percent of the workers.

The protesters assure that the situation “is no longer tolerable”, for which the need to implement the security protocol signed last March is imposed, in which the actions to monitor the workplace are established.

Union spokespersons have agreed that “there has been no intervention to protect personnel by employers, not even the legislator, with specific measures aimed at preventing and discouraging attacks on public transport personnel.”

For its part, the Public Services Guarantee Commission assured that the demonstrations have an adequate reason and are legitimate in accordance with the provisions of article 2, paragraph 7, of Law 146 of 1990

In this sense, in the last three months around 17 attacks have been reported. The first of the incidents occurred in the southern city of Bari, when a driver was hit by a passenger in a terminal.

