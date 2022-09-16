A resident of Zaporozhye urged relatives in Europe not to cooperate with the SBU

MELITOPOL, September 16 – RIA Novosti. Lyudmila Nikitenko, a resident of the village of Stepanovka in the Zaporozhye region, who was detained by representatives of the Russian law enforcement agencies on suspicion of collaborating with the Ukrainian special services, called on her relatives in Europe not to cooperate with the Security Service of Ukraine.

According to Nikitenko, she unknowingly passed on data on the movement of Russian military equipment, as well as personal data of the inhabitants of her village, who work under the new administration, to her daughter, who currently lives in the Netherlands, and also to her sister, who is currently in the Czech Republic.

In a conversation with a RIA Novosti correspondent, she said that she “just shared the news,” not realizing that information could be transferred to the SBU, and assassination attempts could be made on her fellow villagers.

“My daughter is 28 years old, I can’t manage her life. If it’s true that (she works with the SBU – ed.), I will talk to her to stop this assistance. Because it is dangerous for both my daughter and us “She’s the only one I have, and I’m very worried about her. I told her about three people who went (to work – ed.) as teachers. She also spoke about Natalia, that she was distributing humanitarian aid. Everything that happened in the village,” Nikitenko told RIA Novosti.

The woman also remembered that a few months ago she had passed on to her daughter data on the movement of military equipment in Melitopol and on a large convoy of the RF Armed Forces when she went to Mariupol. According to her, trips to Melitopol and Mariupol during the Special Military Operation were caused by domestic necessity and were in no way connected with the collection of information on the movement and accumulation of military equipment of the RF Armed Forces.

“My daughter left on February 24 on the first train to Poland, then to the Netherlands. From the very beginning of the war, there were often advertisements by the SBU, which gave phone numbers and chatbots to which you can report information. It was public information. I just told (to my daughter – ed. ), what is happening with us,” Nikitenko added.

Also, during the inspection of the personal phone of a resident of Stepanovka, a message was found “In the primary garden near the eighth hangar, there are three “Zet” Kamaz …”. According to her, this message was sent to her by her friend, with whom she traded together in the market. It was published on one of the propaganda Ukrainian Telegram channels.

“I just “screened it” and sent it to my sister, she is now in the Czech Republic,” Nikitenko explained.

During the special operation, the Russian military took control of the Kherson region and the Azov part of the Zaporozhye region, occupying such large cities as Kherson, Melitopol and Berdyansk, and cutting off Ukraine from the Sea of ​​Azov. New administrations have been formed in both regions, Russian TV channels and radio stations are broadcasting, trade and transport links with Crimea are being restored. The regions announced plans to become part of Russia. In addition, eight years later the North Crimean Canal was unblocked, water again flows to the peninsula.