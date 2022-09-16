World
The Ministry of Defense did not record violations in Karabakh in the area of responsibility
MOSCOW, September 16 – RIA Novosti. Violations of the ceasefire regime in the zone of responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh were not recorded during the day, according to the bulletin of the Russian Defense Ministry on the activities of Russian peacekeepers.
“Over the past day in the area of responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping contingent no violations of the ceasefire regime have been recorded,” the statement said.
18:58
Putin announced the role of Russia in the localization of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict
It is specified that at 30 observation posts, Russian peacekeepers are monitoring the situation around the clock and monitoring compliance with the ceasefire regime.
“Patrols were carried out along two routes in the Mardakert and Martuni regions. Four motorcades of the Republic of Azerbaijan were escorted: one along the Kubatly-Lachin route and one back; one along the Shusha-Lachin route and one back,” the message added.
Also, to ensure the safety of Russian peacekeepers and prevent possible incidents, continuous interaction is maintained with the general staffs of the armed forces of Azerbaijan and Armenia.
At the end of September 2020, hostilities resumed in Nagorno-Karabakh, which became a continuation of a long-term conflict and led to civilian casualties. The parties made several attempts to conclude a truce, but the tripartite agreement reached on the night of November 10 was successful. With the mediation of Moscow, Azerbaijan and Armenia agreed to completely cease fire and exchange prisoners and the bodies of the dead. Yerevan also handed over to Baku the Kelbajar and Lachin regions, as well as part of the Aghdam region, which since 1994 have been under the control of the unrecognized NKR. In addition, Russian peacekeepers have been stationed in the region.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked