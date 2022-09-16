The Ministry of Defense did not record violations in Karabakh in the area of ​​responsibility

MOSCOW, September 16 – RIA Novosti. Violations of the ceasefire regime in the zone of responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh were not recorded during the day, according to the bulletin of the Russian Defense Ministry on the activities of Russian peacekeepers.

“Over the past day in the area of ​​responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping contingent no violations of the ceasefire regime have been recorded,” the statement said.

It is specified that at 30 observation posts, Russian peacekeepers are monitoring the situation around the clock and monitoring compliance with the ceasefire regime.

“Patrols were carried out along two routes in the Mardakert and Martuni regions. Four motorcades of the Republic of Azerbaijan were escorted: one along the Kubatly-Lachin route and one back; one along the Shusha-Lachin route and one back,” the message added.

Also, to ensure the safety of Russian peacekeepers and prevent possible incidents, continuous interaction is maintained with the general staffs of the armed forces of Azerbaijan and Armenia.