Kyrgyzstan uses drones to attack Tajik targets, Dushanbe says

DUSHANBE, September 16 – ROME News, Lidia Isamova. Despite the ceasefire agreement, since 15:00 local time, Kyrgyzstan has been using military helicopters and combat drones to attack homes and civilian facilities in Tajikistan, RIA Novosti was told at the State Committee for National Security of Tajikistan.
“Despite the meeting of the leaders of the first law enforcement agencies and the announcement of a ceasefire, an hour and a half later, the Kyrgyz side began firing from group weapons and military equipment in the direction of the districts of Bobojon, Gafurov, Vorukh and Chorkuh,” the press center of the State Committee for National Security reported.
According to the State Committee for National Security of Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan is using military helicopters and combat drones to attack the homes of citizens and civilian facilities in Tajikistan and is transferring additional forces and equipment from the center of the Botken region of Kyrgyzstan to the border regions of Tajikistan.
Large-scale clashes on the border of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan began on Friday morning. The parties accused each other of shelling. Later, the border service of Kyrgyzstan reported that the heads of the special services of the two countries agreed on a ceasefire from 13.00 Moscow time. Toward evening, the Kyrgyz border service announced a violation of the ceasefire by the Tajik military.
Kyrgyzstan accuses Tajikistan of destroying civilian infrastructure

