Kyrgyzstan announced losses on the border with Tajikistan

BISHKEK, September 16 – RIA Novosti. Among the servicemen of Kyrgyzstan, as a result of the fighting on the border with Tajikistan, there are dead and wounded, Secretary of the Security Council of the republic Marat Imankulov told reporters.

“Unfortunately, there are casualties, dead and wounded among the military and civilians. At the moment, a count is being made, after which we will additionally provide information to the public,” he said.

Earlier, the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported the death of two civilians and 59 injured as a result of clashes. The number of military dead was not announced.

Large-scale clashes on the border of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan began on Friday morning. The parties accused each other of shelling. Later, the border service of Kyrgyzstan reported that the heads of the special services of the two countries agreed on a ceasefire from 13.00 Moscow time. Toward evening, the Kyrgyz border service announced a violation of the ceasefire by the Tajik military.