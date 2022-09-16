The border service of Kyrgyzstan announced the shelling from the side of Tajikistan

BISHKEK, September 16 – RIA Novosti. The Tajik military, despite the announced ceasefire, continues shelling the positions of the Kyrgyz troops, intense battles are going on in some areas, RIA Novosti was told on Friday at the press center of the border service of the State Committee for National Security (SC SCNS) of Kyrgyzstan.

“The shelling of the positions of the Kyrgyz side continues from the Tajik side, and intense battles are going on in some areas,” the spokesman said.

According to him, the situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border continues to be tense.

“At 22.20, Tajik servicemen began shelling the Tamdyk border outpost of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic,” the ministry said.

It is reported that the transfer of additional forces and means, heavy and automotive equipment to the borders of Kyrgyzstan is also recorded on the territory of Tajikistan. In the border areas near the border opposite the Leilek and Batken regions, the Tajik side is regrouping forces and means.

“The personnel of the border service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan, stationed in the Batken region, continues to repel enemy attacks,” the press center concluded.

Large-scale clashes on the border of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan began on Friday morning. The parties accused each other of shelling. Later, the border service of Kyrgyzstan reported that the heads of the special services of the two countries agreed on a ceasefire from 13.00 Moscow time. Toward evening, the Kyrgyz border service announced a violation of the ceasefire by the Tajik military. The State Committee for National Security of Tajikistan, in turn, accused Kyrgyzstan of using military helicopters and combat drones. As RIA Novosti was told in the committee, strikes are carried out on civilian targets. According to Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan is deploying additional forces and assets to the border areas.