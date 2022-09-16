MOSCOW, September 16 – RIA Novosti. Europe is trying to save energy by turning off the lighting on the facades of public buildings, the newspaper Politico writes.

The publication described what measures are being taken by different countries due to the sharp rise in prices that followed the imposition of sanctions against Russia.

So, in Germany, they adopted a new law on saving electricity, which introduces a temporary ban on lighting attractions. The German regions most dependent on Russian gas are struggling to find solutions to reduce consumption. In Hannover, for example, they switched to cold showers in all public institutions.

Spain, in turn, introduced a curfew, and now shops must turn off the lights and close at exactly 22:00.

In Paris, the lights on the Eiffel Tower also began to turn off an hour earlier than usual. In addition, in 12 thousand French communes, street lighting was completely or partially turned off at night, the article says.

In addition, the French authorities launched an “energy sobriety” program to reduce electricity consumption by ten percent. Some businesses, including two major glass makers Duralex and Arc, said they had already scaled back production and placed several employees on part-time jobs.

Rising bills have also led to the closure of several dozen swimming pools, including the largest Pailleron sports complex in Paris, the publication notes.

Earlier on Wednesday, European Commission Vice President Frans Timmermans acknowledged that prices remain high and the authorities do not have the capacity to quickly address this problem. He also noted that the winter in the EU countries will be difficult.

The West has stepped up sanctions pressure on Russia because of a special operation in Ukraine. Subsequently, this led to a rise in the price of electricity, fuel and food in the European countries themselves.

Vladimir Putin has previously stated that the policy of containing and weakening Russia is a long-term strategy for the West, and sanctions have dealt a serious blow to the entire global economy.