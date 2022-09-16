World

Civilian wounded during shelling of Donetsk

DONETSK, September 16 – RIA Novosti. A civilian was injured during the shelling of the Petrovsky district of Donetsk by Ukrainian troops, the headquarters of the territorial defense of the Donetsk People’s Republic reported on Friday.
“VFU (armed formations of Ukraine – ed.) wounded a civilian in the Petrovsky district of Donetsk. A civilian born in 1956 was wounded during the shelling of Staromikhailovka on Komarov Street,” the headquarters’ Telegram channel said.
Earlier on Friday, the mayor of the city Oleksiy Kulemzin said that two civilians were injured due to the shelling of Donetsk by Ukrainian troops.
June 22, 17:18Infographics

Interactive map of the special operation of the Russian Armed Forces in Ukraine

