UN, September 16 – RIA Novosti. China, Iran, China, Iran, Brazil and a number of other countries abstained from voting in the UN General Assembly on the issue of granting Vladimir Zelensky the right to send a video message for the high-level week of the General Assembly session.

Earlier, the General Assembly voted for the corresponding decision.

The decision was taken by a simple majority, which means that non-voters and abstentions were not taken into account when counting votes. As a result, 101 states voted in favor. Seven (Russian Federation, Cuba, Belarus, Eritrea, North Korea, Nicaragua, Syria) were against.

19 countries abstained, including China, Brazil , Iran, Iraq, Pakistan, South Africa.

Among those who did not vote: Vietnam, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan.

The USA, Great Britain, Germany, Georgia, India, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, France, Ukraine, Estonia and others voted for the decision.