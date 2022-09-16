World

China and Iran abstained from voting on Zelensky’s video message

UN, September 16 – RIA Novosti. China, Iran, Brazil and a number of other countries abstained from voting in the UN General Assembly on the issue of granting Vladimir Zelensky the right to send a video message for the high-level week of the General Assembly session.
Earlier, the General Assembly voted for the corresponding decision.
The decision was taken by a simple majority, which means that non-voters and abstentions were not taken into account when counting votes. As a result, 101 states voted in favor. Seven (Russian Federation, Cuba, Belarus, Eritrea, North Korea, Nicaragua, Syria) were against.
19 countries abstained, including China, Brazil, Iran, Iraq, Pakistan, South Africa.
Among those who did not vote: Vietnam, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan.
The USA, Great Britain, Germany, Georgia, India, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, France, Ukraine, Estonia and others voted for the decision.

The US delegation does not plan to meet with Russian counterparts at the UN General Assembly

