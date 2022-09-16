The President of Mexico accused the West of aggravating the conflict in Ukraine

MEXICO CITY, September 16 – RIA Novosti. Interest groups, arms manufacturers, NATO Allies and Interest groups, arms manufacturers, NATO Allies and world powers looking to the conflict in Ukraine to serve their interests are exacerbating it and inflicting additional suffering on both its victims and the world ‘s population, President Andrés said during a parade on the occasion of Mexico’s Independence Day Manuel Lopez Obrador.

“Interest groups in government or economic positions do their best to bring politics into armed conflict. And once they have made this mistake, instead of correcting it, they prefer to make it worse, not caring about the suffering they cause to humanity or about the damage they cause to the stability of nations and the well-being of societies. This is how the war between Russia and Ukraine was born. The subsequent sanctions and the massive supply of weapons to the attacked country contributed to the ongoing confrontation and became an additional dose of irrationality,” Lopez Obrador said, speaking on the square in front of the National Palace.

According to the politician, the UN and the leading powers have neglected their duty to promote peaceful dialogue – almost nothing has been done in this regard.

“Even more reprehensible is the behavior of the great powers that openly or tacitly position themselves in conflict only to serve their hegemonic interests. That is why the suspicion, perverted and incredible, that this war, like many others, is inspired by the interests of the military industry cannot be avoided. “, – added the President of Mexico.

López Obrador in his speech wondered why, on the one hand, the governments of NATO member countries at a critical moment refused Ukraine to join this organization, and on the other hand, they began to massively supply it with weapons and imposed trade sanctions against Russia.

“These measures have only exacerbated the conflict, caused more suffering for the victims, their families and refugees, exacerbated food and energy shortages and contributed to global inflation,” Lopez Obrador said.

The politician said that in the coming days, at a meeting of the UN General Assembly, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard will present a proposal to urgently find a solution to stop hostilities in Ukraine and establish a general truce for at least 5 years. The Mexican government is proposing to create a peace committee, which, with their consent, would include the Prime Minister of India, the Pope and the UN Secretary General.

“The peacekeeping mission should seek an immediate cessation of hostilities in Ukraine, the start of direct negotiations with the President of Ukraine (Vladimir – ed.) Zelensky and the President of Russia (Vladimir – ed.) Putin. In addition, this committee, at our suggestion, should also achieve a multinational agreement on agreeing to a truce for a period of at least 5 years, approved unanimously in the UN Security Council and providing for an immediate cessation of hostilities and provocations, as well as nuclear and missile tests,” Lopez Obrador explained.

According to the Mexican leader, Mexico’s plan will help create an atmosphere of peace and tranquility, and will allow governments to focus their efforts on addressing the devastating problems of poverty, health and violence, which are the same on all continents.