Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan accuse each other of shelling

MOSCOW, September 16 – RIA Novosti. On Friday evening, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan again accused each other of shelling.

Bishkek claims that the Tajik military continues shelling Kyrgyz positions.

“From the Tajik side, shelling of the positions of the Kyrgyz side continues, and intense battles are taking place in some areas,” said a spokesman for the border service of the State Committee for National Security (GKNB) of Kyrgyzstan.

According to him, the situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border continues to be tense. It is reported that on “the territory of Tajikistan, the transfer of additional forces and means, heavy and automotive equipment to the borders of Kyrgyzstan” is recorded.

Dushanbe, in turn, said that Kyrgyzstan was using military helicopters and combat drones to attack homes and civilian facilities in Tajikistan.

“Despite the meeting of the leaders of the first law enforcement agencies and the announcement of a ceasefire, an hour and a half later, the Kyrgyz side began firing from group weapons and military equipment in the direction of the Bobojon, Gafurov, Vorukh and Chorkuh districts,” the SCNS press center said.

According to the State Committee for National Security of Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan is transferring additional forces and means from the center of the Botken region of Kyrgyzstan to the border regions of Tajikistan.

The situation on the border of the two republics escalated this morning. The parties accuse each other of shelling.

Conflicts on the border regularly arise due to the fact that the parties have not completed the process of delimitation and demarcation of some sections.

Moscow called on Bishkek and Dushanbe to resolve the situation through political and diplomatic means and not to succumb to the provocations of third parties.