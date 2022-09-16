Syria urges Security Council to condemn Israel attacks | News

Syria’s permanent representative to the United Nations (UN), Bassam Sabbagh, again urged the Security Council to condemn the constant aggression carried out by Israeli forces against his country.

During a session of the entity, the diplomat indicated that the consecutive attacks by Israel against Syrian facilities threaten the well-being and security of the population.

“Aleppo International Airport was hit twice with a series of missiles in one week, which caused the airport to be out of service as a result of damage to the runway and navigation equipment,” he recalled.

مندوب سورية لدى الأمم المتحدة السفير بسام صباغ خلال لمجلس الأمن: الاعتداءات الإسرائيلية على الأراضي السورية تستوجب من مجلس إدانتها ومحاسبة “إسرائيل” على أفعالها. pic.twitter.com/6e3aBcMQY1

— وزارة الإعلام السورية (@moi_syria1)

September 14, 2022

He also asserted that the United States (USA) and Western countries continue to support the militias of the separatist groups, as well as the imposition of coercive measures that affect the Syrian people.

“The United States continues to support separatist militias and terrorist groups and plunder the wealth of the Syrian people, in addition to imposing illegal coercive measures that exacerbate their suffering,” he stressed.

On the other hand, Sabbagh highlighted the efforts of the Syrian Government to assist the population that faces the consequences of the coercive measures imposed.

“The efforts of Syria and its partners in the United Nations to improve the humanitarian and life situation face great challenges as a result of coercive measures and the politicization of humanitarian work by the West,” he said.

According to the official, restoring security and stability in Syria depends on ending Western interference, hostile policies, support for terrorism and economic siege.





