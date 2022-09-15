Chinese President Arrives in Uzbekistan on State Visit | News

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Uzbekistan on Wednesday for an official visit and to participate in the 22nd meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), to be held on May 15 and 16. September in Samarkand.

Chinese president arrives in Kazakhstan on state visit

The president was received at Samarkand International Airport by his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev, along with “Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov, Foreign Minister Vladimir Norov, Samarkand Region Governor Erkinjon Turdimov, and other officials from high level,” says a press release from the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

“President Xi stressed that, for more than 2,000 years, the friendship between China and Uzbekistan and our peoples remains brimming with vigor and vitality. The China-Uzbekistan comprehensive strategic partnership has been on the fast track of development.” , limited the entity.

Likewise, the Foreign Ministry explained that an exchange on the deepening of bilateral cooperation, regional and international issues of common interest and “jointly elaborating the model for the development of relations between China and Uzbekistan”.

“Looks forward to attending the SCO Samarkand Summit and working with all parties to carry forward the Spirit of Shanghai, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, and promote the sound and steady development of the SCO,” said the Chinese Foreign Ministry. .

Previously, the Chinese president paid a state visit to Kazakhstan, as part of his tour of Central Asia, in order to strengthen ties, stimulate cooperation and reaffirm confidence in the current challenges facing the world.

During his stay in Kazakhstan, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev awarded him the Order of the Golden Eagle, the highest decoration of that nation, in recognition of significant contributions to the construction of the country and the positive outcome of foreign relations.

