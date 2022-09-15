China Issues Red Alert for Typhoon Muifa | News

China’s National Meteorological Observatory updated its forecast on Wednesday by setting the red alert for the high probability that Typhoon Muifa will make landfall twice.

Muifa, the twelfth typhoon this year, made landfall in the coastal areas of Zhoushan, in Zhejiang province (east) at around 8:30 p.m. (local time) this day, according to local authorities.

Authorities previously reported that they expected the phenomenon to make landfall for the first time in the coastal areas between Sanmen County and Zhoushan City in Zhejiang, as well as on the coast between Jiaxing City (Zhejiang) and Pudong County. , in the Shanghai municipality late at night.

coastal regions of #China are today on (highest) red alert with hundreds of canceled flights and transportation disruptions, in an effort to preserve lives and protect property from the scourge of Typhoon Muifa

– Iramsy Peraza (@IramsyteleSUR)

September 14, 2022

In addition, they expect Muifa to move northwest at a speed of between 20 and 25 kilometers per hour, and with increasing intensity. Authorities had canceled hundreds of flights to save people’s lives.

According to meteorological reports, the phenomenon was located at 10:00 a.m. (local time) in Beijing over the ocean, 185 kilometers southeast of Xiangshan County, in the eastern province of Zhejiang.

Ships were protected in the ports and educational spaces were closed. Also, rains are forecast to hit Shanghai, Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Shandong through Thursday night.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



