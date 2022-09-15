Iranian President Meets Russian Counterpart at SCO Summit | News

The president of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi, held a meeting this Thursday with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, in the framework of the Summit of the Organization for Cooperation in Shanghai (SCO) where he expressed that the effect of Western sanctions could be neutralized .

In this regard, the Persian president stated that “as for the sanctions against Russia, we do not recognize them and we will never recognize them; we will strengthen and develop our relations with Russia in the commercial and economic field”.

In this sense, the Iranian head of state pointed out that “a large part of these restrictions or threats from the United States against Iran and Russia will be neutralized” while assuring that the Western perception that countries will stop with sanctions is incorrect.

Similarly, Raisi specified that relations with Moscow have a “strategic nature“, meanwhile, he asserted that “cooperation can continue to develop in the political, commercial and economic fields, as well as in space and air.”

In turn, the Persian president thanked his Russian counterpart for supporting Iran’s membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. Furthermore, he asserted that this income would not only benefit Iran but also the entire organization.

For his part, the head of the Kremlin revealed that “work on a new and important agreement between Russia and Iran is in its final phase” while emphasizing that “it will mark the transition of relations between our countries to a strategic level.”

At the same time, the Russian head of state pointed out that bilateral trade experienced a rise of 81 percent last year and close to 30 percent in the course of 2022.

Accordingly, Putin announced that “an important Russian business delegation” made up of approximately 80 Russian companies will be sent next week. Likewise, he recalled that the first visit of this type took place last May.





