Zelensky promised the head of the European Commission a name plate in Kyiv

MOSCOW, September 15 – RIA Novosti. Volodymyr Zelensky ordered that the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, be honored with a name plate on the Alley of Courage in Kyiv.
The Alley of Courage, as Zelensky previously reported, is a symbol of the struggle for the independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine. The name of the President of Poland, Andrzej Duda, as well as the name of former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, has already been minted on it.
“Thank you for your constant support. I would like the name of the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen to appear on the Avenue of the Brave,” Zelensky said during a briefing following a meeting with the head of the European Commission on Constitution Square.
Earlier on Thursday, the head of the European Commission said that she had arrived in Kyiv and planned to discuss with Zelensky and Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal the issues of the country’s accession to the European Union.
