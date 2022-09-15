There are 176 soldiers killed in the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia | News

The Defense Ministries of Azerbaijan and Armenia reported this Thursday that at least 176 military personnel from both countries have lost their lives due to the increase in tensions in the border space they share.

As reported by the entities in two statements, the figures correspond to an updated list of deaths, and while Azerbaijan reports 71 dead soldiers, Armenia declares 105 since the start of the armed clashes on September 13.

The authorities of both nations accuse each other of the outbreak of hostilities; In this way, while the Azeri government claims that the Armenian Army opened fire on several of its positions along the border, Yerevan assures that the troops of its neighboring country attacked three of its provinces located to the east.

For their part, official sources of the Armenian Government indicated the request for support from Russia in response to a treaty of friendship, cooperation and reciprocal assistance between the two nations.

Armenia also requested help from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), which has already notified of the forthcoming dispatch of an evaluation commission to that region of the South Caucasus.

This day transcended the confirmation of the Armenian Ministry of Defense of the ceasefire during the night of September 14 to 15, without reporting major incidents at the border points with Azerbaijan.

In 2020, both nations staged a border tension for control of the Nagorno-Karabakh area, where a majority Armenian population lives, over which numerous conflicts have been waged since its secession in 1988 from the then Soviet Socialist Republic of Azerbaijan.





