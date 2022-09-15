World

Russia and Uzbekistan will develop cooperation in agriculture

MOSCOW, September 15 – RIA Novosti. Russia and Uzbekistan intend to develop cooperation in the field of agriculture in order to increase exports, the declaration on a comprehensive strategic partnership between the countries says.
“The parties intend to give impetus to cooperation in the field of agriculture and the systematic development of ties through the agro-industrial complexes of the two countries. The parties will continue to create favorable conditions that allow multiplying the volume and expanding the range of mutual supplies of agricultural products and food to the markets of both countries,” the document says. .
It is also noted that the parties intend to develop agro-industrial cooperation between the two countries by organizing the cultivation of crops in Russia with subsequent export of products to Uzbekistan.
Russia and Uzbekistan will deepen cooperation on oil supplies

