Russia and Uzbekistan will cooperate in the field of biological safety

MOSCOW, September 15 – RIA Novosti. Moscow and Tashkent will continue to cooperate in matters of ensuring biological security, including on biological weapons, according to the declaration on a comprehensive strategic partnership between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Uzbekistan.
“The parties express their readiness to develop bilateral cooperation on the basis of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Offices of the Security Council of the Russian Federation and the Security Council under the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan on ensuring biological safety of June 18, 2019, as well as within the framework of the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production and Stockpiling of Bacteriological (biological) and toxin weapons and on their destruction of April 10, 1972 through consultations and cooperation in resolving issues that may arise in connection with their implementation,” the document says.

Read also:

Russia and Uzbekistan will cooperate in the fight against terrorism

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked




