Russia and Uzbekistan will continue cooperation in the social and labor sphere

MOSCOW, September 15 – RIA Novosti. Russia and Uzbekistan intend to continue cooperation in the social and labor sphere, according to the declaration on a comprehensive strategic partnership between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Uzbekistan.

“The parties intend to continue cooperation in the social and labor sphere… The parties will continue close cooperation on legal issues based on the existing contractual framework, including in the field of legal assistance and legal relations in civil, family and criminal cases. The parties express their readiness to expand cooperation and exchange of experience between law enforcement agencies, departments for labor and employment, customs, tax services, migration authorities of the two states,” the document says.