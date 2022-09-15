Pashinyan’s opponents proposed to start actions of disobedience on Friday morning

YEREVAN, September 15 – RIA Novosti. The organizers of the rally near the building of the Armenian Parliament demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan proposed to start protests and strikes on Friday morning.

“Tomorrow at 08:30 (07:30 Moscow time) we are gathering at the government building, starting civil disobedience actions, blocking the government, parliament, prosecutor’s office, and ministries. <...> I also urge to start a strike,” said Karin Tonoyan, one of the organizers of the protests.

The day before, the protesters blocked the central Baghramyan Avenue in Yerevan near the parliament building. They demanded that the deputies begin the impeachment procedure for Pashinyan. The opposition, which has 35 mandates, needs another 18 votes from the ruling Civil Contract faction to remove him.

The demonstration was also held at the government building. The protesters claimed that the prime minister was going to make concessions to Azerbaijan.

Earlier that day, Pashinyan told parliament that he was ready to make tough decisions for the sake of long-term peace in Armenia. Later, he assured that no document had been signed and was not being prepared for signing, and called on his compatriots not to succumb to manipulation.

Clashes on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan began on Tuesday night. Yerevan stated that the border areas in the Gegharkunik, Vayots Dzor and Syunik regions were shelled. Baku insists that the Armenian military attacked the positions of Azerbaijani troops on the border. Yerevan was accused there of intending to disrupt the peace process. By morning, the republics agreed on a ceasefire.

On Thursday, an advance group of the CSTO mission flew to Armenia to assess the situation in the conflict zone and develop proposals for de-escalating tensions.