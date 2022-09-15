Spain’s parliament approves Sweden and Finland’s accession to NATO

MADRID, September 15 – RIA Novosti. The Spanish Congress of Deputies approved this Thursday the entry of Sweden and Finland into NATO, according to a press release published on the official website of the lower house of parliament.

“The plenary meeting held today, Thursday, September 15, adopted the protocol of the North Atlantic Treaty on the accession of the Kingdom of Sweden and the Republic of Finland,” the document says.

290 parliamentarians were in favor of the two states joining the alliance, 11 voted against, and 47 abstained.

The left-wing Podemos party, which is part of the Spanish government, abstained in the vote in Congress. Thus, the political force demonstrated its traditional rejection of NATO, but at the same time expressed its respect for the sovereign decision of the two countries.

On May 18, Finland and Sweden, against the background of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine, submitted applications to the NATO Secretary General to join the alliance. At first, Turkey blocked the start of the process of considering these applications, but on June 29, Turkey, Sweden and Finland signed a security memorandum that takes into account all of Ankara’s concerns. Turkey, in turn, withdrew its objections to the entry of these two European countries into NATO.

At the moment, Finland and Sweden are in the process of ratifying the accession protocol by the member countries of the North Atlantic Alliance to join NATO. To date, 24 NATO countries out of 30 have ratified the protocol on the accession of two states to the alliance.