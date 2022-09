Belarus and China agree on all-weather and comprehensive partnership

According to the press service, Lukashenka, in turn, thanked his Chinese counterpart for the fact that in a difficult time – a pandemic and instability in the world – the parties found the strength and determination to bring relations to a new level of iron brotherhood, exemplary comprehensive strategic cooperation and all-weather partnership. “To a very decent and worthy level. And we will do everything to ensure that you do not regret it and make a mistake in your choice,” the head of the Belarusian state assured.