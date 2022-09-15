World

Belarus and China agree on all-weather and comprehensive partnership

MINSK, September 15 – RIA Novosti. Belarus and China have agreed to consolidate the thesis of an all-weather and comprehensive strategic partnership in a declaration, Chinese leader Xi Jinping said on Thursday.
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko and President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping met in Samarkand, where the leaders of the countries arrived to attend the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization on September 15-16.
“Following the meeting, we adopt a joint declaration on the establishment of all-weather and comprehensive strategic partnership, bringing our cooperation to a new level,” the Belarusian President’s website quotes the words of the Chinese leader during the meeting.
Xi Jinping assured that he was ready to continue to make efforts together with the Belarusian leader to implement mutual political support, intensify the entire range of Chinese-Belarusian cooperation for the benefit of the peoples of the two countries. The President of China also thanked for the special attention to Chinese-Belarusian relations.
According to the press service, Lukashenka, in turn, thanked his Chinese counterpart for the fact that in a difficult time – a pandemic and instability in the world – the parties found the strength and determination to bring relations to a new level of iron brotherhood, exemplary comprehensive strategic cooperation and all-weather partnership. “To a very decent and worthy level. And we will do everything to ensure that you do not regret it and make a mistake in your choice,” the head of the Belarusian state assured.

