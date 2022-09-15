In China, a proverb responded to the claims of the West because of the alliance with Russia

MOSCOW, September 15 – RIA Novosti. The confrontational thinking of the West prevents it from understanding and appreciating the concept of uniting countries within the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), writes the Chinese edition of Global Times.

“Some Western media dubbed the SCO summit the formation of an anti-Western front. One can comment on this with a Chinese proverb: ask not a sparrow how an eagle flies,” the article says.

The Shanghai organization will never turn into “Eastern NATO,” the author believes. Relations between SCO partners are created for the purpose of global development, and not to unite against a threat.

On Thursday in Samarkand at the SCO summit, President Vladimir Putin held talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The Russian leader criticized the attempts of the West to create a unipolar world that is absolutely unacceptable for the vast majority of states on the planet. His Chinese counterpart noted that Beijing, together with Moscow, is ready to set an example of a responsible world power and put the world on a path of sustainable and positive development.