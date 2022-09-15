Lithuania withdraws Russian language textbook “glorifying Russia” from circulation

MOSCOW, September 15 – RIA Novosti. A Russian language textbook for Lithuanian schools has been withdrawn from circulation because it allegedly “glorified Russia,” publishers have been instructed to double-check the content of other textbooks, Lithuanian Minister of Education, Science and Sports Jurgita Shyugzhdinene said on Thursday.

“The publishers will double-check that there are no such situations as with this textbook of the Russian language. It has been withdrawn from circulation, withdrawn from all systems. Schools have also received an order that this textbook can no longer be used. It will also be removed from the archives,” he quotes Syugzhene LRT (Lithuanian Radio and Television).

The minister, answering a question, did not detail what was inappropriate in the textbook, but noted that it contained “many places where Russia is glorified.” The official was also perplexed by the fact that there were no signals from schools about the “inappropriate content” of the textbook. “This is a very serious signal to all of us. The conversation with the publishers was very serious,” she said.

Audronius Ažubalis, a member of the Lithuanian Seimas, was surprised that the textbook portrays Russia as a friendly country, depicts cultural and sports celebrities, lists the country’s achievements, but “there is not a word about Sakharov, Solzhenitsyn.”

“The textbook that has become the center of attention … indicates what should be visited in Moscow, in the Kremlin, where delicious ice cream is, when is the best time to congratulate Russian pen pals. According to the authors, this is best done on May 9,” LRT comments on the materials of the textbook (Lithuanian Radio and Television).